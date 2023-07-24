Police recover missing cows in Kano

The police command in Kano says it has recovered an unspecified number of cows wandering around the Ranka Hotoro Quarters in Tarauni LGA of the…

This is contained in a statement by its Public Relation Officer, Mr Abdullahi Kiyawa, made available to newsmen in Kano on Sunday.

Kiyawa said that a good Samaritan sighted the missing cows on July 13 and drew the attention of the Hotoro Police Division.

He said, “The good Samaritan told the police that while he was on his way to Rakat Hotoro Quarters Kano, he saw some cows wandering for over three hours.

“On receipt of the report, the residents of the area were contacted and efforts to trace the rightful owners proved abortive,” he explained.

