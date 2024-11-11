police recover head of okada from inside kwara stream

The Kwara State Police Command said it has recovered the severed head of a commercial motorcycle operator, Rafiu Akao (34), who was brutally killed in Ilorin.

City & Crime had reported the arrest of three suspects, Peter Samuel, Jeremiah Tiozinda and Sunday Agbenke on November 4, 2024 in connection with the incident.

The police said “All three suspects have confessed to the crime with the motive to dispossess the deceased of his motorcycle.

‘’In an update on the incident weekend, the police spokeswoman, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi (DSP), said one of the suspects, Sunday Agbenke, gave out the phone contact of the deceased to Peter Samuel to lure him to an undisclosed location.

“While on their way, Samuel stopped the deceased that he wanted to ease himself giving way for Tiozinda to hit him on the head with a stick.

“The deceased fell off his motorcycle and struggled to escape but was eventually overpowered by the duo.

“Samuel later brought out a cutlass and severed the head while Tiozinda dumped the part and cutlass into the stream and dashed away with his motorcycle”, Toun said.

She added that the noise of the dastardly act caught the ears of the vigilante on patrol who gave them a hot chase.

“The culprits abandoned the motorcycle and fled into the bush. Unfortunately, the mobile phone of Samuel fell off at the scene of crime, leading to their arrest by detectives,” she submitted.