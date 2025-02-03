Police recover car snatched at gunpoint in Abuja

Barely a week after operatives of the FCT Police Command tracked and recovered a Toyota Camry car at Trademore, another Lexus Jeep snatched at gunpoint has been recovered by the operatives along Kubwa expressway, Abuja.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, who disclosed this to newsmen over the weekend, said operatives successfully recovered the vehicle that was snatched around 7pm on Saturday along the Kubwa expressway near Gilmore construction site.

The CP advised residents to install digital-tracking devices in their vehicles, emphasising that this remains a crucial tool in swift investigative and recovery operations.

He said the recovery of the car followed a swift response to a distress call received by the command’s emergency room after all the patrol and surveillance teams within the city were placed on an alert.

He said the police operatives launched an aggressive manhunt for the suspects through the aid of digital-tracking technology and traced the suspects where they were later sighted near the construction site along the Kubwa expressway.