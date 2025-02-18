Police recover AK-47 rifle in A/Ibom

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom State says it has recovered one AK-47 rifle in Eket in its efforts to rid the state of criminal activities.
The command’s spokesperson, DSP Timfon John, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Eket Local Government Area of the state on Monday.
John said that the police acted on “credible intelligence” to discovered the rifle.
According to her, operatives of the command conducted a search operation at an uncompleted building behind Heritage Polytechnic, Ikot Udota, Eket.
“During the operation, one AK-47 rifle along with an empty magazine, was discovered concealed in black cult regalia,” she said.
