Police recover 4 stolen cows, arrest suspect

The Gombe State Police Command said it has recovered four cows allegedly stolen by suspected cattle rustlers at Gona Distirct of Akko Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued yesterday by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, said the case was reported at Gona Divisional Office by one Jibrin of Gidim village, who reported that his two cows were stolen.

ASP Abubakar added that on receipt of the information, detectives of the division mobilised to the scene where the two bulls were traced to an uncompleted building at Nassarawa quarters of Gombe metropolis, “and two other cows suspected to be stolen were also found in the compound.”

He stated that a locally made pistol with two live cartridges was also recovered as exhibits, saying investigation is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Meanwhile, the PPRO said the police have arrested a gang of notorious armed robbers, who have been terrorizing residents of Arawa, Malam-Inna and Nayi-Nawa areas of Gombe metropolis.

