Police recover 19 stolen cars in Abuja

The FCT police command said it has recovered 19 stolen vehicles in the territory between February and March, 2025.
FCT Police Commissioner, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, disclosed this when he conducted newsmen round the recovered vehicles at the command in Abuja on Tuesday.
He said some of the vehicles were reportedly stolen in Abuja and subsequently recovered in Jos, Niger, Kaduna, and within the FCT through various police divisions.
He said three of the stolen vehicles were from Mpape division, one from Maitama, one in Bwari, two in central police station, two in Trademore division, two in Utako division, two in Durumi division, two in Mabushi division, two in Gwarinpa division, two in Durumi division and two in Kubwa division and one recovered by the anti-car theft unit of the command.
- Meningitis kills 26 in Kebbi
- Barau hails Tinubu for renaming Federal University of Education Kano after Maitama Sule
