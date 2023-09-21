Police Raid gun factory, nab bomb makers in C/River

An operation led by Commander of Anti- Cultism and kidnapping Squad (Dragon Squad) in Cross River State, SP Ogini Chukwuma, has uncovered a massive gun…

An operation led by Commander of Anti- Cultism and kidnapping Squad (Dragon Squad) in Cross River State, SP Ogini Chukwuma, has uncovered a massive gun manufacturing factory in Osomba community of Akampka LGA of the state.

The operation took place Wednesday morning on the orders of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Gyogon Grimah.

Police confirmed that they arrested nine suspects, amongst who were bomb makers.

The detectives were able to recover remote controlled IEDs, detonators, other explosive devices, several automatic weapons, dozens of locally made double barrels guns, pistols and several other exhibits.

Sources familiar with the factory said most guns and weapons used by gangsters and other criminals in the state to terrorize the citizens may be fabricated in the factory.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, said the nine suspects were now in their custody including a notorious armed robbery suspect simply identified as Orok Etim a.k.a GOWON.

SP Irene Ugbo told journalists that assorted explosive devices were recovered from the suspects, who were also involved in gun running and armed robbery.

She said they would be charged to court as soon possible as investigation was concluded.

