City News

Police raid criminal hideouts, recover 2 guns, 6 cartridges in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command says its men recovered two locally made pistols, six live cartridges and some axes during a raid on some criminal…

    By Eugene Agha, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command says its men recovered two locally made pistols, six live cartridges and some axes during a raid on some criminal hideouts at the National Theatre end of Orile Iganmu.

 The command said areas raided were places where urchins launch attacks on unsuspecting members of the public driving through the Orile end of the bridge at Costaine.

Though, no arrest was made during the early morning raid, the command said it has commenced manhunt for the fleeing miscreants.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspects had for sometimes, converted the under the bridge at Costaine into their hideouts.

Hundeyin said the raid was sequel to reports of harassment by miscreants at Orile environs, especially at the bad portions of the Badagry Expressway.

He said following the report, the Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Orile Division, to commence regular patrols of the affected areas. 

 

