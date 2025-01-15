Police raid black spots, recover manhole covers, firearms in FCT

Operatives of the FCT police command have arrested three suspects and recovered more manhole covers, firearms and other exhibits during raids at some black spots in the territory.

CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu disclosed while paraded three suspects alongside some recovered items during the raid which included firearms, illegal drugs and other exhibits at the command in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, some of the black spots raided by the police operatives included Apo-Dutse Panteka, Diplomatic zone, new PDP Secretariat, Kabusa panteka, and Ajakaita in Tungan-Maje, near Zuba, along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

SPONSOR AD

He added that other black spots raided were, Jabi Panteka, Apo-Waru Panteka, Area 1 (Monkey Village) Durumi village, Gwarimpa, Angwan Tiv Mpape, (Mashafa and Shishinpe villages, Durumi III (Burukutu Garden), Mabushi (Gishiri village), Kubwa along Pipeline and NEPA road as well as Maitama under the Transcorp Bridge.

He harped on the massive successes they achieved through daily raids and the sustained efforts of officers of the command.

He said the raid was carried out targeting some criminal black-spots, so as to deter and prevent crimes before they occur and also ensure a safer environment for residents of the territory.

He said manhole covers, streetlights and electric power cables including private utilities were also recovered during the raid.

“And curtailing drug abuse and trafficking, our men were also able to confiscate illegal drugs to disrupt supply chains and protect communities from the harmful effects of narcotics,” he said.

CP Disu, however, disclosed that 348 suspects were arrested for various criminal activities, 320 have been charged to court.

He added that 10 trucks fully loaded with vandalized metals, comprised of 26 manhole covers and 20 solar/streetlight poles and 11 firearms, were recovered.

“Besides, these successes underscore the importance of sustained raids in creating a crime-free and secure environment for all FCT residents, “ he added.

The FCT police commissioner, who said the command remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents, urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police command control room via 08061581938, 08032003913, 08028940883 and 07057337653.