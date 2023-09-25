Police Probe Fire incident at Supreme Court

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has launched an investigation to find the cause of the inferno at the Supreme Court on Monday morning.…

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has launched an investigation to find the cause of the inferno at the Supreme Court on Monday morning.

Daily Trust reports that fire destroyed a section of the apex court in Abuja, the nation’s capital in the early hours of Monday.

Speaking on the incident, the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said chambers belonging to two judges were affected by the fire.

She added that the situation was put under control by the combined efforts of the police officers and firefighters.

She said the properties destroyed during the fire were yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Adeh said, “On September 25, 2023, at about 7 am there was a fire incident at the Supreme Court. The situation is under control, and the fire service and police officers are all on the ground.

“Only two chambers of two judges were affected, at the moment properties destroyed yet to be ascertained. The cause of the fire is still being investigated by appropriate authorities, and further information will be communicated later.”

Festus Akande, Supreme Court spokesman, had attributed the incident to electrical fault.

