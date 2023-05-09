Police present N31.7m to 16 families of deceased personnel in Bayelsa

Bayelsa State Police Command has presented cheques worth N31,787,729 to the next of kin of the deceased police officers in the state. Bayelsa State Commissioner…

Bayelsa State Police Command has presented cheques worth N31,787,729 to the next of kin of the deceased police officers in the state.

Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mr Romokere Ibani, who presented the cheques to16 deceased family representatives on Monday at the Police Headquarters in Yenagoa, said the money was meant to help them sustain the family.

He said the initiative was under the Police Group Life Assurance and IGP Family Welfare Scheme.

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the money for the benefit of their families.

One of the beneficiaries, Georgia Asufi, thanked the police for the gesture, saying it will help to cushion the financial burden created by the demise of their loved ones.