Police personnel must be efficient, professional — Minister

The Minister of Police Affairs, Sen. Ibrahim Geidam, has called for support to create a safer and more secure environment for Nigerians.

Geidam made the call in Abuja at a meeting with members of staff of the ministry to mark his assumption of office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister and the Minister of State in the ministry, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, assumed office on Tuesday.

According to him, the police force has no choice but to be efficient, professional and accountable with focus on the well-being and security of citizens.

