News

Police parades 82 suspects, recover arms in Kano

nigerian police
    By Salim Umar Ibrahim, Kano 

The Kano State Police Command has paraded 82 suspects involved in a series of criminal activities across the state. 

The commands’ spokesperson, Abdullahi Kiyawa while parading the suspects at the Commands headquarters Bumpai, Kano said, they were arrested between 1st to 14 of this month. 

Among those paraded were 13 armed robbery suspects, 13 suspected thieves, 35 suspected thugs, 12 suspected drug dealers, 5 suspected fraudsters, two suspected motorcycle thieves and kidnappers. 

The police spokesperson explained that one AK -47 rifle, 3 locally made guns, hard drugs, ten mobile phones and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspected criminals. 

He said the arrest demonstrated the commitment and dedication of the police to maintaining law and order in the state.

“Our strategies are yielding the desired results. Therefore, the command will continue to strengthen its multifaceted strategies that revolve around community policing, strategic communication in sensitising the public on security matters, intelligence-led policing as well as targeted clearance operations that have effectively dismantled criminal networks’ operation especially along border local government areas of the state,” he said.

 

 

