Police Parade Woman For Stealing 10-Month-Old Baby in Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has paraded a woman suspected to have stolen a 10-month-old baby in the state alongside 27 others accused of various offences.

The state Commissioner of Police, Okoro Julius, who paraded the suspects at the headquarters of the command in Jos, said efforts were being put in place to rid the state of criminals.

The suspects comprised alleged kidnappers, armed robbers and electricity vandals specializing in stealing armored wires of transformers in various communities of the state.

The CP added that the stolen baby had been recovered from the suspect and handed to the mother.

The mother of the stolen baby, Annabel Geoffrey, told journalists how the baby was taken from her.

She said, “I didn’t know that she was going with my baby because we live in the same flat. She told me she was going to the market with my baby. After a while, I called her number, the number was not going and a day after, she called and told me that she had travelled to Lagos with my baby.”

But the suspect, Patient Solomon, denied stealing the baby, explaining that she went with the baby out of love and not with any bad intention, regretting that she travelled with the baby.

The CP called on residents to assist the command with useful information in fighting crime in the state.

