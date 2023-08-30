Police parade UNIPORT student over killing of girlfriend

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested an under graduate of University of Port Harcourt, Victor Ochonogor, for allegedly killing his girlfriend, who…

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested an under graduate of University of Port Harcourt, Victor Ochonogor, for allegedly killing his girlfriend, who was a 500-level student of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma.

Parading Ochonogor alongside other suspects in Benin, the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dankwara, said the suspect was arrested following a report from his landlord, one Emmanuel Momoh.

He said his landlord reported that the suspect, who is his tenant, locked his girlfriend, one Success Regha, in his one bedroom apartments and quarrel ensued, adding that in the process, he stabbed her on the neck and chest with a knife and she died instantly.

He said police operatives swung into action, arrested the suspect, recovered the knife, and rushed the suspect, who had knife injury on his neck to Stella Obasanjo hospital for treatment.

He said the police deposited the corpse of his girlfriend at the hospital’s morgue.

He listed Items recovered from the suspect to include two blood-stained knives, two iPhones, one Nokia phone, one laptop, and two ATM cards.

The commissioner said the suspect would be charged to court for murder.

In an interview with the journalists, the suspect, a 200 level student of Industrial Chemistry, University of Port Harcourt, said he had been in a relationship with the deceased for over three years.

“She came from Asaba to Benin to visit me and while we were together, I found in her possession substance suspected to be diabolical.

“I have been dating her for three years now and the family accused me of being a kidnapper. I asked her why must her family accused me of such when we had been together for such a time?

“I have been seen her with kayamata and I also saw a message in her phone that she was also dating another person. An argument ensued and we started fighting, so I stabbed her.’’

