police parade officer who allegedly killed naval ex chief’s son

The FCT Police Command has paraded a naval officer, Abdulrasheed Muhammed, who allegedly killed Aminu Ibrahim, son of a former Chief of Naval Staff (CNS),…

The FCT Police Command has paraded a naval officer, Abdulrasheed Muhammed, who allegedly killed Aminu Ibrahim, son of a former Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), late Rear Admiral Ishaya Ibrahim.

The FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Benneth Igweh, on Wednesday, said the 30-year-old suspect was arrested with a Prado SUV by the police during a stop and search operation on August 23, 2024, after he could not give satisfactory answers during questioning.

Mr Igweh said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, who is a naval officer, used the gun of the late naval ex-chief to kill Aminu Ibrahim and escaped with his Prado SUV from River Benue Street, Maitama, Abuja, on August 18, 2024.’’

CP Igweh said the suspect attempted to escape from police custody but was rearrested, and that he freely confessed to be a member of a gang which specialised in armed robbery and snatching of luxury vehicles and selling them off outside Abuja.