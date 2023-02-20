✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Police parade fake doctor who worked in Kwara, Kebbi

The Kebbi Police Command has paraded a man, Yusuf Omotayo Abdulfatai, who for many years had posed as a medical doctor and worked in hospitals…

    By Ismail Adebayo Birnin

The Kebbi Police Command has paraded a man, Yusuf Omotayo Abdulfatai, who for many years had posed as a medical doctor and worked in hospitals in Kwara and Kebbi states.

Officials of the Kebbi State Ministry of Health informed the police about the fake doctor when he applied to work with the ministry.

Briefing journalists at the police headquarters in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Magaji Kontagora, said the suspect, before his arrest, had been parading himself as a medical doctor and was working with a private facility in Birnin Kebbi named DDG Medical Centre.

The medical director of one of the hospitals he had worked in Birnin Kebbi before his arrest, Dr Atoyebi, said the fake doctor showed him documents to confirm he had worked with the WHO and other hospitals before he employed him.

The CP stated that in the course of the investigation, many suspected items, including forged and fraudulent documents were recovered from him.

“The suspect has confessed to the commission of the crime. He will be arraigned in court for prosecution, accordingly,” he added.

 

