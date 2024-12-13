Police parade 7 ‘one chance’ suspects, recover 13 vehicles in Abuja

The FCT police command has paraded seven suspected ‘one chance’ robbers with 13 tinted vehicles recovered from them.

CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, who paraded the suspects on Thursday, said they were arrested through a robust intelligence gathering, surveillance and targeted interventions.

He said the suspects were linked to a network reportedly led by one Friday Ogwuche, who is now at large, adding that the suspects operate between Mararaba in Nasarawa and the FCT.

He said three of the suspects, Godwin Abba, a native of Benue State, Abraham Anthony from Kaduna State and Moses Obi from Cross River State always posed as fake passengers to lure unsuspecting victims around Mararaba axis, AYA junction and Kubwa express way.

According to him, the suspects mostly target their victims during the early morning rush and at the crowded bus stops as well as marketplaces.

CP Disu gave the names of the three other suspects as Stephen Moses, Jude Simon, and Terfa Akaaer all from Benue State, saying Tarfa who resides near Mararaba park, has been collaborating with the gang to target their victims.

He disclosed that 13 tinted vehicles being used by the suspects were recovered from them, adding that other exhibits recovered included three POS machines, five laptops, three phones, 203 dollars, 109 phone memory cards, a blindfold and plier.

He said the suspects would be charged to court.