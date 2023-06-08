Police parade 40 ‘murderers, cultists, armed robbers’ in Ogun

Police Command in Ogun State on Wednesday paraded 40 suspects for various crimes such as cultism, murder and armed...

Police Command in Ogun State on Wednesday paraded 40 suspects for various crimes such as cultism, murder and armed robbery.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Olanrewaju Oladimeji who paraded the suspects said they were apprehended in many parts of the state and outside the state.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...