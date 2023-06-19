Police organise football tourney for peace in Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has organised a football competition for the youths of Jos communities to strengthen the existing Police-community relations in the…

The Plateau State Police Command has organised a football competition for the youths of Jos communities to strengthen the existing Police-community relations in the state,

The participants drawn from the five wards under ‘C’ Division were enjoined to engage themselves in productive ventures to complement the efforts of security agencies in the fight against criminality in the state.

The State Police Commissioner, Bartholomew Onyeka, who witnessed the kick-off of the event said the competition is primarily aimed at fostering peace, unity, and effective youth participation in community policing in the state and added that football is key to uniting communities.

The spokesperson of the state command, DSP Alabo Alfred, while explaining what the event is all about said “ In a bid to create synergy between the police and the youths, the Police Commissioner through the DPO C Division, organised this competition.

“We are doing this to engender peace among our youths. Through the competition, we will also give them tips as regards to the security of their communities.

A community leader in the area, Kabiru Shehu, while appreciating the police said “We are happy that the police are organizing the event. It would go a long way in fostering unity.

“We are calling on our youths to cooperate with the police in whatever they do so as to have peace in our communities.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...