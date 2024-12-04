Police order probe into death of ex-Edo NLC boss

The Edo State Command has ordered immediate investigation into the incident leading to the death of a former Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman, Kaduna Egoigbodin, at a police checkpoint.

The civil society had alleged that the late Eboigbodin died as a result of police unprofessional attitude while he was stopped at a checkpoint.

It was gathered that the ex-labour boss died on Monday at a police checkpoint after he was stopped during a stop and search along Upper Sakponba road.

The police were said to have discovered some discrepancies in the number plate of his car.

They were said to have called a van to toll the vehicle to the station and in the process, the deceased came out of the car to make a call.

He reportedly slumped in the process and the officers fled from the scene, leaving him for bystanders.

He was said to have been rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Umoru Ozigi, in a statement by the command spokesperson, Moses Yamu, said, “The command received with great concern the news of the death of Comrade Eboigbodin, allegedly due to police unprofessional conduct.”