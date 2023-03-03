Police officer’s son burnt to death in Lagos barracks

A 15-year old son of a senior police officer attached to the Lagos Police Command lost his life during a fire outbreak at Falamo Police…

A 15-year old son of a senior police officer attached to the Lagos Police Command lost his life during a fire outbreak at Falamo Police Barracks in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Confirming the tragic incident, the command’s Police Public Relations Officers, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ikoyi, got information about the incident.

He said the DPO was informed that on Tuesday about 9.00 p.m., fire gutted Room 24, Block 1 of ASP Godspower David, attached to Bar Beach Police Division, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The image maker said that based on the report, emergency responders were mobilised to the scene for rescue operation.

“The teams successfully put out the fire, however, during evacuation of the debris, corpse of one Emmanuel Godspower David, aged 15 years, the son of the officer consumed by the inferno, was found.

“The corpse has been evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy, while investigation is in progress,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Idowu Owohunwa, on Thursday, visited the bereaved officer at Falomo Police Barracks with the Deputy Commissioner of police, Operations, Mr Isa Grema, to express their condolences.

Owohunwa, who was received by the officer and wife, said he got the information on Wednesday with sadness and decided to visit them in person due to the great loss.

The CP said he was pained about the human casualty from the fire.

He prayed that God should comfort the bereaved family and donated N500,000 to take care of their immediate expenses. (NAN)