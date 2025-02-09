Police officer found dead in Niger

Shafi’u Bawa, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to 61 Police Mobile Force, Kontagora, Headquarters of Kontagora LGA of Niger state, has reportedly committed suicide.
A police officer confided in Daily Trust that the deceased allegedly committed suicide on Saturday afternoon.
The officer’s lifeless body was discovered hanging from the ceiling of his room.
Sources said his father, Mallam Usman Bawa, first raised the alarm and reported the matter at the Kontagora police division.
The Spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident.
According to Abiodun: “On 8/2/2025 at about 2pm, it was reported that one ASP Shafiu Bawah of 61pmf kotangora committed suicide by hanging himself on the ceiling due to a yet to be ascertained reason.
“The body was removed and released to the family for burial. The incident is under investigation to ascertain the reason for such action”.
