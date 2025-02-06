Police officer found dead 7 days after going missing

A police inspector, Musa Iliya, attached to the Force Headquarters in Abuja, was found dead, seven days after he was declared missing in the FCT.
A younger brother to the deceased, Hamza Shehu, told Abuja Metro that the officer left his home, located off Zuma Rock, in Tafa LGA of Niger State around 11am penultimate Monday, to visit his farm.
He said, “Initially, it was assumed that he proceeded to his friend’s house from there, as he often did while off duty. It wasn’t until around 7pm when it was noticed that his phone was not connecting, that some family members mobilised and left for the farm, after the friend said he was not with him.
“My brother could not be located at the farm either, so that was the time I was notified.’’
He said the case was reported at the police “B” division in Dei-Dei, the next day.
He added that the police visited the farm but could not locate him until last Monday when some firewood collectors discovered his remains on top of the hill near the farm, with deep injury around his head and one of his hands broken.
The deceased, who is survived by his mother, two wives, and 11 children, was buried on Monday.
The police in the area confirmed the incident.
