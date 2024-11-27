Thugs beat police officer to death in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested two individuals in connection with the murder of a policeman, Ibrahim Maizabuwa.

The suspects, Ezekiel Kefas, 67, and Stephen Zabadi, 44, are from Wamsa Suwa Ward in Lamurde Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Police Spokesman, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the suspects were apprehended on November 19, 2024.

Nguroje stated that the deceased officer’s son, Danlami Ibrahim Maizabuwa, reported the incident to the police.

Investigations revealed that the officer was killed and buried in the community after visiting his friend, Ezekiel Kefas.

During interrogation, Kefas reportedly claimed that the officer was killed by a group of thugs after he allegedly destroyed property and assaulted people in his (Kefas’) house.

“My friend came and started destroying property including a pot of soup and water in my house and assaulting people as a result of which women and children raised alarm which attracted thugs who beat him up to death.

“Those who killed him include Yakubu, Suleiman and Kilyobas. They beat him up with sticks to death. Yesterday, we went to the houses of those who killed, but we didn’t meet anyone of them,” Ezekiel was quoted as saying.

The Commissioner of Police, Morris Dankombo, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and prosecution of the suspects.