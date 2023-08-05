Police officer arrested for ‘killing’ man in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has said it has arrested a Police Officer, attached to the Police Mobile Force (PMF) 43 squadron Gombe state over…

The Rivers State Police Command has said it has arrested a Police Officer, attached to the Police Mobile Force (PMF) 43 squadron Gombe state over the killing of one Mr Olafuro Peterside at a popular bar along Elekehia area in Port Harcourt on Thursday night.

Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe Koko who confirmed the arrest said she was informed by the Division Police Officer in charge of the area where the incident happened that the deceased was with his wife and three children when the police officer who was on special duty to Rivers state started shooting in the air in response to an alarm raised by some persons that there were arm robbers around the area.

SP Koko stated that stray bullets fired by the police officer hit Mr Peterside who was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

SP Koko added that the Police officer has been arrested while the investigation is ongoing.

“Ye,s I can confirm to you that the police officer attached to Moblie Police Officer, MPO, 43 Squadron Gombe State who was on a special duty to Rivers State has been arrested for killing a man in Port Harcourt. He is in our custody while the investigation is ongoing,” she said.

