Police, Niger Gov’t disagree over cause of fire outbreak in Redeemed Church

The police in Niger State have disagreed with the state government on the cause of the fire outbreak at the Zonal Headquarters of Redeemed Christian Church of God in Kontagora.

The state government had blamed hoodlums for the incident, but the police command dismissed a suspected arson, saying the cause of the fire had yet to be ascertained.

Daily Trust had reported how the church was burnt down but could not establish the cause.

The Niger State Government in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Print Media, Aisha Wakaso, however said the church was burnt down by hoodlums, describing the act as effort to undermine the peace and unity in the state.

But the Spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement said the church was not burnt down by hoodlums.

The statement read: “On 10/8/2024 at about 09.00am, information was received that on the same date at about 04.00am, there was a fire incident at Redeemed Church, along COE road Kontagora.

“The fire burnt and destroyed valuable property of the church, value yet to be ascertained. The police patrol team led by the DPO, A Division, Kontagora visited the scene. The inferno was put out in collaboration with the fire service, but a large damage has been done by the fire.

“However, the cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained. Investigation into the unfortunate incident is ongoing, no life was lost”.