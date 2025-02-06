Police neutralise bandits, recover gun in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi State have neutralised two gunmen suspected to be bandits in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said an AK-49 rifle and a cache of live ammunition were recovered.

CSP Wakil said the bandits met their waterloo in an encounter with a combined team of police operatives and Special Hunters in Dajin Madan Forest, Alkareri Local Government Area on Tuesday.

“The operational team encountered suspected bandits during surveillance activities in the Dajin Madan Forest. In a proactive engagement, two bandits were neutralised, while additional assailants sustained injuries and retreated into nearby bushes.

“The operation concluded with the recovery of one AK-49 assault rifle, as well as nine rounds of live ammunition.

“The special operation was aimed at enhancing security in the Gwana District and surrounding border regions associated with Taraba, Plateau, and Gombe states,” he said.

He said the police and other sister security agencies would continue to intensify efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.