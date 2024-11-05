Police neutralise 6 kidnappers, recover firearms in Bauchi

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have neutralised six suspected kidnappers in some villages and in the Burra Mountain area all situated within Ningi Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, who disclosed this when he paraded the suspects, said operatives of the area command engaged suspected kidnappers in the villages of Balma, Dogon Ruwa, Lumbu, and the Burra Mountain area, all situated within Ningi LGA.

CP Muhammad explained that during the encounter, the superior firepower of the operatives resulted in the killing of six hoodlums, while several others scampered in disarray into the bushes, possibly with gunshot injuries.

SPONSOR AD

He said, “Consequently, the following items were recovered from the suspects: two AK-49 rifles, one FNC rifle, one locally-made single-barrel gun, 14 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, three magazines and 80 sheep.”

Similarly, the commissioner disclosed that On October 18, 2024, the command, acting on actionable intelligence, apprehended one Abdullahi Ibrahim (42) over illegal possession of two AK-47 rifles and 343 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition with one magazine.

CP Muhammad said the suspect claimed that he acquired the firearms from his deceased uncle for self-defence and protection of their livestock, at the cost of N250,000 for the rifle and N100,000 for 65 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

He stated that the remaining ammunition was abandoned by a fleeing bandit in the vicinity of their village after a confrontation.

The suspect further admitted that his uncle had informed him of the prohibited nature of the firearm and advised that it should be concealed.

The commissioner also revealed that the command had mopped up illegal firearms from the public spaces including one fabricated AK-47 rifle, three cut-to-size guns, one magazine and seven fabricated live ammunition.