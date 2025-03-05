Police narrate how ex-Immigration CG Parradang died

The Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the death of ex-Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, David Shikfu Parradang.

In a statement on Tuesday, Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer of FCT Command, said reports of the deceased being kidnapped and killed were untrue.

According to Adeh, Parradang died after receiving a female guest at a hotel he checked into in Abuja.

“In light of the recent reports alleging that the retired officer was kidnapped and subsequently killed, we wish to clarify the facts surrounding this incident to ensure accurate information is disseminated to the public.

“On March 3, 2025, at approximately 12:00 PM, Mr. Parradang arrived at Joy House Hotel, Area 3 Junction, driving a black Mercedes Benz. He checked into the hotel, paying a sum of twenty two thousand naira (N22,000) for one night’s stay. Shortly thereafter, he directed the hotel room attendant to escort a female guest who had come to visit to his room. This lady left the hotel premises around 04:00PM of the same day.

“Mr. Parradang did not exit his room after the lady left. Around 04:00 AM of 04 March 2025, a friend who is a military officer, concerned for his wellbeing, traced him to the hotel. Upon arrival, the hotel receptionist and the officer proceeded to his room, where Mr. Parradang was found deceased, seated in a chair.

“The Durumi Police Station was notified and officers promptly arrived at the scene, secured the area, took photographs, and collected all relevant evidence to preserve the integrity of the crime scene. The body has been transferred to the National Hospital for necessary procedures, and hotel staff are currently cooperating with police investigations.”

Parradang served in the NIS for over 30 years and held various positions across the country, including Comptroller General.

He served in Kano, Lagos, Kwara, Enugu, and the Federal Capital Territory. He also attended several professional courses both within Nigeria and internationally.

In recognition of his service, he was awarded the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and was a distinguished graduate of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Parradang was a Peoples Democratic Party senatorial candidate in the 2019 general election and an aspirant for governor of Plateau State in 2023 on the platform of the same party.

Meanwhile, a member of the House of Representatives representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has called for a comprehensive investigation into the tragic death of former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nde David Shikfu Parradang.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Gagdi expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Parradang, describing him as “one of the most illustrious sons” of Pankshin, Kanke, and Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau State.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic death of one of Nigeria’s finest, Nde David Shikfu Parradang,” Gagdi stated.

“He dedicated over 30 years of service to the NIS, holding various important positions across the country and ultimately serving as Comptroller-General. His contributions to the nation are immeasurable, and his death is a great tragedy”, he added.

The lawmaker, who chairs the House Committee on Navy, urged security agencies to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Parradang’s death.

“I strongly urge the security forces to thoroughly investigate this heinous act and ensure that those responsible for this senseless crime are apprehended and brought to justice,” Gagdi emphasised.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved family, praying for strength and courage to bear the painful loss.

“Nde David Shikfu Parradang, a respected figure in Nigeria’s security sector, played a pivotal role in shaping immigration policies during his tenure as Comptroller-General. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting calls for swift action to uncover the truth behind his death,” he said.