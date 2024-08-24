Police nab woman with anti-aircraft ammunition in Nasarawa

The Police Command in Nasarawa says it has arrested a woman in possession of anti-aircraft ammunition in Keffi Local Government Area of the state. DSP…

The Police Command in Nasarawa says it has arrested a woman in possession of anti-aircraft ammunition in Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday in Lafia.

According to the PPRO, police personnel attached to Keffi Division had intercepted the suspect on Friday at about 5:10pm, following credible information.

The police spokesperson added that the suspect who hails from Doro village in Katsina was intercepted with a two-year old baby.

“Consequently, 124 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition concealed in a gallon of palm oil, one Tecno mobile phone, and N78,500 were recovered from the suspect as exhibits.

“Preliminary findings revealed that the suspect received a supply of ammunition at Rafin Sanyi village, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

“She concealed the items in a gallon of palm oil en route Katsina state before nemesis caught up with her,” Nansel added.

Nansel said that the Commissioner of Police, Umar Nadada, had ordered the transfer of the suspect and exhibit to the Force Intelligence Department, Force Headquarters Abuja for further investigations. (NAN).