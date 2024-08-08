Police nab kidnapper, recover arms in Kaduna

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
City News
The police in Kaduna State have arrested a notorious kidnapper and recovered firearms.

The spokesman of the command, ASP Mansir Hassan, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said, “The anti-kidnapping unit of the command has successfully apprehended a notorious kidnapper.

”The suspect, identified as Abdulrahman, of Karshi, Abuja, was arrested in possession of an AK-47 rifle along with 27 rounds of live ammunition in Karshi.

“Upon interrogation, Abdulrahman confessed to being involved in several kidnappings in Ikara LGA of Kaduna State.” (NAN)

 

