Police nab kidnapper, recover arms in Kaduna

The spokesman of the command, ASP Mansir Hassan, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said, “The anti-kidnapping unit of the command has successfully apprehended a notorious kidnapper.

”The suspect, identified as Abdulrahman, of Karshi, Abuja, was arrested in possession of an AK-47 rifle along with 27 rounds of live ammunition in Karshi.

“Upon interrogation, Abdulrahman confessed to being involved in several kidnappings in Ikara LGA of Kaduna State.” (NAN)