Police nab Chadian ‘terrorist’s wife’, associates in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested the wife and some associates of a suspected Chadian terrorist, Ahmad Adam Abba, wanted for masterminding the killing of 17 people in his country.

The arrests were made on the eve of the National Tijjaniyya Maulud ceremony, which took place at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano last week.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Salman Garba, said this while speaking with newsmen in Kano on Friday.

He said Abba, still at large, was planning to set up a terrorist base in Kano.

Garba said the police had also apprehended three of the suspect’s associates, including his wife, another Chadian named Jibrin Mohammed, and one Nigerian.

“Acting on one of the intelligence reports Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered with discreet investigations in progress.

“The wanted Chadian suspected terrorist escaped out of Nigeria and we have successfully apprehended three of the suspect’s associates, including his wife, another Chadian named Jibrin Mohammed, 42 years old and a Nigerian.

“They were arrested following a thorough investigation and intelligence-led policing, and are currently in custody with investigation ongoing,” he said.

The commissioner said in addition to the latest arrests, the police command had intensified intelligence-gathering efforts across the state.

“Our teams are collaborating closely with other intelligence agencies and the communities to ensure that we are working hand-in-hand to identify any suspicious activities and individuals who may pose a security threat to our society,” he said.

He said patrols and other surveillance and other measures had been intensified in known to be vulnerable to criminals.

Garba also said the command, through its public relations unit, would continue to conduct awareness programmes to educate the public on the importance of reporting suspicious activities.

“It is vital that we foster trust and cooperation between the police and the communities we serve as this partnership is essential in combating crime and preventing likely emerging security threats,” he added. (NAN)