police nab 5 suspected internet fraudsters in benue

The police in Benue State have arrested five boys over their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

Spokeswoman of the state police command, SP Catherine Anene, at the weekend, said the arrest was part of continuous efforts to sanitise the state against activities of cyber criminals.

Anene said that the Cybercrime and Narcotics Department of the command effected the arrest of the suspects in connection with a case of impersonation and obtaining under false pretence.

SPONSOR AD

She listed the suspects to include; Kwaghaondo John, 21, Sunday Dominic, 20, Uaan Aondowase Michael 21, Isaac Akpagher, 18, and Suleiman Lawal, 20.

The police spokeswoman explained that operatives conducted a thorough investigation following an intelligence gathered about cyber criminals and subsequently apprehended the suspects.

She listed exhibits recovered from them to include; three iPhones, one small techno phone and two other smartphones.

Anene noted that further investigations revealed that the suspects had previously been engaged in impersonating people and using their identities to defraud unsuspecting persons of their belongings.