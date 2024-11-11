Police nab 2 suspected railway vandals in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State said its operatives have detained two suspected railway track vandals and recovered 40 pieces of iron road on Saturday.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the incidents to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “On Nov. at about 17:30hrs, Mr Yusuf Dogo, a member of the vigilance group in Gnami in Kagarko Local Government Area in Kaduna State came to the police station and reported that he sighted some suspects vandalising railway tracks at the Gnami village.

“Our operatives with the vigilance group members moved to the scene and nabbed two suspects breaking a concrete bridge removing the iron road .”

He identified the suspects as Joel Musa and John Yakubu , all from Pakau village in Kagarko LGA .

Hassan, however, said some of the suspects escaped from the scene.

“But collaborative efforts are ongoing to arrest them and. approximately 40 pieces of the vandalised iron rods are in our custody,” he said.

He said investigations were ongoing, assuring,” They will be charged to court for prosecution thereafter..”

Hassan appealed for timely and useful information for prompt action .(NAN)