Police nab 11 kidnap suspects in Bayelsa

Police in Bayelsa State have arrested 11 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers who have been terrorizing different parts of the state.

Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State, Mr Romokere Ibani, while parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Yenagoa on Tuesday, said the command strategies have helped in achieving result in fighting crime in the state.

He said the modest successes in crime fighting were achieved as a result of diligent investigation by Police operatives and the cooperation of members of the public.

He said: “The operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Bayelsa State Police Command, rescued Miss Naomi Binaebi (17). The victim was kidnapped on 13th June, 2023 around Okaka Estate, Okaka Yenagoa when she went out to purchase recharge card at a nearby shop. Subsequently, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of N2,000,000.00 only on 17th June 2023. After painstaking investigation, at about 2330 hours on 17th June 2023, one Tonye Henry Sabbath ‘m’ 19 years and Silver Sabbath 33 years were arrested at Akepai, Yenagoa. The suspects have confessed to the crime and are cooperating with the police in its investigation.

“On 19th May, 2023 at about 0100hrs, one Ruth Godswill ‘f’ 20yrs, a househelp to a businessman residing at Igbogene, Yenagoa, stole his iPhone 12 Promax, a Samsung Galaxy, Jewelries and some wrappers valued at two million (N2,000,000.00) Naira at his residence.

“The suspect escaped through the backdoor and jumped the fence.In a follow-up investigation on the 11th June, 2023, one Ezekiel Kokoriko ‘m’ 29yrs, Boyfriend to the suspect was arrested at Igbogene for conspiring with the suspect and trying to sell the iPhone 12 Promax to a willing buyer through one Messiah Godknows ‘m’ 31 years.

The suspects have made useful confession and they will soon be charged to court.

“On 30th May, 2023, one Joshua Festus 22 years and his cult gang now at large attempted to murder Dr Dagogo Desmond and his wife at their shop at New Junction Azikoro Town. After a painstaking investigation the supect was arrested at an uncompleted building at Azikoro/Agbura Road.

“On 21st June 2023, the suspect led detectives to a location where three locally made pistols and four unexpended Cartridges were recovered.The suspect is cooperating with the Police in its investigation. Efforts are being intensified to arrest his gang members.

“On 15th June 2023 at about 1030hrs, Three unknown gunmen blocked one Anita Dominic ‘f’ at gunpoint at her shop at Opolo, Yenagoa, forcefully collected her Redmi mobile phone, valued at (N295,000,000), ATM Card, two POS Machines and sum of Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira only.The armed robbers started demanding the sum of one million Naira (N1,000,000) from the victim.

“Consequently, Police arrested one Friday Ikedi ‘m’ 19, Doctor Walters, 20.The Tricycle used in the operation was recovered. The suspects are undergoing interrogation. Investigation is ongoing.” He said.

