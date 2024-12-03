Police mum on 6 ladies that got missing after Lekki house party

The Lagos State Police Command has been silent on the whereabout of six ladies that went missing after attending a house party in the Lekki area of the state.

Seven of the ladies had allegedly attended a house party at the weekend but one of the ladies narrowly escaped while six others were driven away by some young men whom they met at the party.

A viral video of a lady explaining how the seven ladies were initially invited to the party, but that one of them narrowly escaped after she went back to collect her air wig which she left behind.

The lady in the video further claimed that by the time the seventh lady came back, the car had zoomed off leaving her behind.

She expressed worry about the situation, explaining that the missing girls’ phones have been unreachable, and their friends have been unable to contact them. She described the incident as deeply troubling.

She warned young ladies to be cautious when meeting new people, particularly around Lekki.

She said, “Six girls in Lekki have gone missing. They were invited to a private house party, and no one has heard from them. Their lines are no longer going through, and their friends can’t reach them.

“Only one person survived because she went back to get her hair. When she returned, they were gone. They were supposed to be seven for the house party, but they took six. The six girls are missing.”

Meanwhile, many Lagossians have taken to the X handle to condemn the failure of policemen from the state police command to rescue the victim, while they were been taken away despite the numerous police check points in the state.

The command has continued to maintain sealed lips over the issue.

Series of text messages and calls made to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, were neither answered nor replied as at press time on Monday.