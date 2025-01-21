police mum as officer found dead in abuja hotel

A police inspector, Lawal Ibrahim from Kwali Division, has reportedly died during an alleged sex romp with a lady at Palasa Guest Inn in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

Abuja Metro gathered that the incident happened last Thursday, around 6:am when the deceased police officer checked into the guest room with a lady identified as Maryam Abba.

It was learnt that the deceased allegedly invited the lady over from Dutse, Jigawa State, after they first met on social media three months ago.

According to an eyewitness, the deceased police inspector allegedly had first round of sex with the lady on the night of Wednesday, until at about 6:am when the lady woke the police officer up and they had another round of sex again.

It was learnt that after the second round of sex, the lady later discovered that the police officer’s breathing became so erratic and stopped moving, in which she sprinkled water on him and still his body was not moving.

The lady was said to have immediately raised an alarm and alerted the hotel manager, identified as Danlami Palasa, who rushed to the police division and reported.

The hotel manager rushed to the Gwagwalada police division and reported the incident, after which police were mobilised to the hotel where the lifeless body of the officer was found inside the room.

It was learnt that the lady was immediately arrested while the lifeless body of the police officer was taken to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital where doctors confirmed him dead and his corpse was deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

Abuja Metro further learnt that some items recovered by the police inside the hotel room included watermelon, a drug suspected to be aphrodisiac, phone charger and the officer’s identity card.

A police officer at the Gwagwalada division, who preferred anonymity confirmed the incident, saying the lady was under detention while investigation into the incident had commenced under close monitoring.

The spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, is yet to react to the incident, while asking our reporter to give her time to go through a text message sent to her phone and revert later.

Josephine did not return calls when our reporter waited for her reaction and also did not reply to the text sent to her over the incident up till the time of filing the report.