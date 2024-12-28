Police Mourn Jonathan’s Ex-ADC

The Nigeria Police Force, Zone 16, has expressed shock over the death of DIG Moses Jetoboh, the former aide-de-camp to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Jetoboh, who served as the ADC to Jonathan when he was the governor of Bayelsa State and Vice President, passed on Friday at a hospital in Abuja, aged 54.

Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 16, AIG Adebola Hamzat, in a statement by the zonal spokesman, SP Gunn Ewhoborwo Emonema, on Saturday, expressed sympathised with the family of the late DIG and the good people of Bayelsa state over the death of Bayelsa born cop.

SPONSOR AD

He said that Jetoboh’s contributions to the Nigeria Police Force, dedication to service and integrity can never be forgotten, adding that before his retirement in 2023, he was DIG in-charge of the Department of Research and Planning, and served as DIG Department of Information & Communications Technology (ICT), Force Headquarters.

He said: “The passing of DIG Moses Ambakina Jitoboh is a great loss, not only to the immediate family but to the entire Bayelsa State, Nigeria Police Force and the nation at large.

“It is our prayer that God will give the immediate family the strength to bear the irreplaceable loss of your beloved son.

“On behalf of the entire officers and men of the Zone, Please accept the heartfelt condolences of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 16 Command,” the statement said.

Born on June 1, 1970, Jetoboh was enlisted into the police orce on June 10, 1994 as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He served as the aide-de-camp (ADC) to former President Jonathan, and quickly rose through the ranks in the Nigeria Police Force.