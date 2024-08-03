Police make U-turn, say officer IGP claimed was killed survived miraculously

The police on Saturday reversed its earlier claim that one of its officers was murdered during commencement of the nationwide hunger protest, on Thursday. Daily…

The police on Saturday reversed its earlier claim that one of its officers was murdered during commencement of the nationwide hunger protest, on Thursday.

Daily Trust reports that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, had claimed during a briefing that the victim was murdered while on duty during the protest.

However, while giving updates on the police engagement so far, force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday said “Nine (9) police officers sustained various degrees of injuries during attacks by protesters.

“One of them who initially was reported dead, miraculously survived but remains in critical condition.”

Adejobi added that a total of 618 suspects have been arrested so far for various violent crimes during the protests.

He said “The suspects were arrested in Abuja, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna. In light of the current situation, the Nigeria Police Force has placed all units on red alert.

“Our officers are fully mobilised and prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to public safety and order.”

During the Thursday briefing, Egbetokun had further lamented that events in major cities on the first day were “mass uprising and looting, not protests”.

“In places like FCT, Kaduna, Kano and Gombe, among others, we recorded incidents of unprovoked attacks on our security personnel where one policeman has been reported murdered and others seriously injured.”

“In light of the current situation, the Nigeria Police Force has placed all units on red alert. Our officers are fully mobilised and prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to public safety and order,” the IGP had said.