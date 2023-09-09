Police liberated 5 LGAs from insurgents – CP Adeoye

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has said that five out of seven local government areas in Anambra South Senatorial District have been…

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has said that five out of seven local government areas in Anambra South Senatorial District have been liberated from the hands of insurgents.

The commissioner who spoke to journalists in Awka yesterday said the command was working to end terrorism in the state.

Adeoye said the command has deployed tactics that is helping it to gain grounds against insurgents, adding that peace is gradually returning to the state.

“Before now, all the seven local government areas that are in the Anambra South Zone were under the control of the insurgents. But now, other parts of the state are safe except Nnewi South and few areas in Ihiala.

“So out of seven local government areas, we have reclaimed five, and we are working on liberating the remaining two. Incidentally, those two have links with Imo. It got so bad that even their traditional rulers fled the communities.”

