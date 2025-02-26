Police launch manhunt for kidnappers of Afenifere youth leader

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force attached to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have launched a manhunt against the abductors of Prince Eniola Ojajuni, President of the Afenifere Youth Council.

Daily Trust had reported how Ojajuni was kidnapped last week Monday by gunmen while on his way to Abuja from Ondo State. His abductors have demanded N100 million ransom.

Giving an update on Wednesday, the spokesman of the Nigerian police force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, told journalists in Abuja that the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered immediate deployment of the tactical squad.

Adejobi also revealed that the police had earlier carried different raids on some criminal hotspots in Taraba and Oyo States where arms and ammunition were recovered while many victims were also rescued.

“The IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of the FID – IRT tactical team to prioritize the safe rescue of Prince Eniola Ojajuni, the Afenifere Youth Leader, who was kidnapped on February 17 2025, while en route to Abuja.

“The NPF is fully committed to the safe return of Prince Ojajuni and is deploying all necessary resources and expertise to achieve this objective,” the senior police officer told journalists in Abuja.

He, however, relatives, friends, other loved ones of the victim, members of the public to exercise caution and refrain from engaging in social media speculation or sharing unverified information regarding the ongoing rescue efforts.

The force spokesman added, “Such activities can inadvertently jeopardize the operation and potentially endanger the safety of the victim.

“The Nigeria Police Force will continue to actively pursue and dismantle all criminal elements operating within our communities in the ultimate goal to establish peace and safety.”

Speaking on Taraba and Oyo operations, Adejobi explained that in Taraba State, police operatives while acting on credible intelligence, successfully stormed a criminal hideout in the Wamunchi dry season rice farms today (February 26, 2025).

He said the operation resulted in the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, seven rounds of live ammunition, while 20 male suspects were arrested with more recovery of one motorcycle, three dane guns as well as a bow and arrow.

The cop said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and the suspects are currently being profiled.

Similarly in Oyo State, he said the police, following a report of a kidnapping incident at Agede Village, Moniya, Ibadan on Monday, a coordinated response by the tactical teams of the Oyo State Police Command, and local security outfits, resulted in the safe rescue of three abductees

He listed those rescued as Olori Hakimat Sadia, a 50-year-old woman, Olori Rukayat (45 years old) and Monsuru Ganiyu, a 20-year-old boy who were all abducted from the palace of Baale Tajudeen Inaolaji by 10-armed men. He said one of the abductors has been arrested.