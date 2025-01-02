Police launch investigation into assassination of Kwara contractor

The Kwara State Police command says it has commenced investigation into the gruesome murder of a retired controller of works, Mr AbdulRazaq Ajani, inside his house in Ilọrin.

The deceased was brutally killed around 3:00 pm on New Year’s day at his No 7 Dele Gege Street, off Awolowo Road, in the Tanke Area of the Kwara State capital.

The incident occurred shortly after he returned home with his wife and children from his hometown in Offa.

The deceased, a civil engineer, retired from the Federal Ministry of Works about four years ago but was said to have accepted a contract appointment at the ministry last year.

When Daily Trust visited the residence on Thursday, a police patrol vehicle belonging to the Operation Harmony (Tactical Team) parked close to the house.

Not too long after, some people believed to be family members were trying to forcefully open the deceased’s gate which was padlocked.

One of them said four suspects between the age of 18 and 22 years old, easily gained access to the house when the deceased drove in.

“Two of the suspects stood beside the gate while the remaining two walked into the compound.

“CCTV footage showed they appeared to be engaging him in a discussion when he met with them but was directed to lie facing the ground before they hacked him to death with axes in front of his immediate family and fled.

“There were blood stains on the walls while his brain is also scattered on the floor”, he said.

The whereabouts of the immediate family members were unknown as of press time.

A neighbour of the deceased told our correspondent that. “I wasn’t around yesterday. I came back to see a crowd in front of the House. He built the house himself. Only God knows what went wrong. It’s very unfortunate.”

Spokeswoman of the police command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi (DSP), who confirmed the incident, told Daily Trust that “we have launched investigations into the matter but no arrest yet. It’s just an unfortunate incident”.