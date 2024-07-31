police kill suspected kidnapper, recovered two pump action guns

The Delta State Police Command said it has neutralized one suspected kidnapper and recovered two pump action guns. The command’s spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, who…

The Delta State Police Command said it has neutralized one suspected kidnapper and recovered two pump action guns.

The command’s spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Asaba, said 16 rounds of live cartridges were also recovered from the suspect.

Edafe said the Commissioner of Police, Special team deployed to Ughelli North LGA, stormed Oviri-Ogor forest on July 25, 2024 in search of a suspected kidnapper.

He explained that during the operation, a gunshots ensued between the gang of kidnappers and the police operatives during which one of the suspects sustained serious injuries while others escaped.

Edafe added that the injured suspect later died in the hospital while receiving treatment.