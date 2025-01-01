Police kill 40 bandits, rescue 319 kidnapped victims in Katsina – CP

The Katsina State Police Command, says it has neutralised 40 suspected bandits who have been terrorising communities in different parts of the state in 2024.

Mr Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, the State Commissioner of Police (CP), stated this on Tuesday in Katsina at the command’s maiden end-of-year celebrations and award presentations.

CP Abubakar-Musa presenting an award to the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasiru Danmusa.

Similarly, Abubakar-Musa said that the police rescued over 319 victims from kidnappers and bandits, and reunited them with their families and loved ones.

He also said that the police had recovered 2,081 rustled animals during the period under review.

According to him, the police apprehended 199 suspected armed robbers; charged 23 major drugs dealers to Court, as well as 32 suspected vandals.

“Our diligent work had also led to the arrest of 89 suspected motor vehicle thieves and the recovery of over 27 vehicles and motorcycles.

“These remarkable achievements were a testament to the unrelenting dedication, hard work, and bravery of our officers and men, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that our communities remain safe and secure.

“Furthermore, our community policing initiatives have yielded remarkable results, fostering stronger relationships between the command and the public we serve,” Abubakar-Musa said.

He expressed gratitude to sister security agencies for their collaboration and cooperation throughout the year.

“By working together, sharing intelligence, and coordinating our efforts, we have been able to achieve far more than we could have alone,” the CP emphasised.

He, however, said: “As we celebrate our achievements, we also remember and honour our fallen officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“Their bravery, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to serving their father land will never be forgotten, and we pledge to continue their legacy of service and sacrifice.

“We also extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones, who have suffered the unbearable loss of their dear ones.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the awards were not only presented to the men and officers of the command, but also to deserving stakeholders who facilitated the achievements recorded.(NAN)