Police kill 4 ‘kidnappers,’ recover guns in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has neutralised four suspected kidnappers and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

These include two AK-47 rifles, four magazines, 26 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and 47 empty shells of 7.62mm ammunition.

This is according to a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

The statement read in part, “The Command has been on the trail of one ‘Momotimi’, the leader of a dreaded kidnapping syndicate responsible for the bank robbery operation at a wetland microfinance bank in Udu LGA in the year 2021.

“Momotimi and his gang have been on the command’s most wanted list and are suspected to be responsible for several incidents of kidnappings and killings of policemen and other security agents within the state, and carting away with rifles.

“On 23/09/2023 at about 1030hrs while acting on credible intelligence, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, CP Wale Abass, detailed the DPO Ekpan to follow up on the intel. Consequently, the DPO Ekpan, CSP Aliyu Shaba, led a team of police operatives in a sting operation to the hideout of Momotimi and his gang members in River State, in a combined effort with operatives of the River State Police Command’s Rapid Response Team (RRT), arrested the said David Momotimi aged 32yrs, a native of Morogun Community Warri alongside three of his gang members.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were planning a ferocious mission of armed robbery in Warri before their arrest and among his gang members is a POS operator who also provides the gang with information about potential kidnap victims.

“The items recovered from the suspects are one ash-colored Toyota Camry car (REG NO. LAGOS LND 508 GM), and three MONIEPOINT POS machines. The CP directed the suspects to be transferred to the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad (SAKCCS) for further investigation.

“On 27/9/2023, at about 1842hours, the suspect led operatives of SAKCCS to their hideout in Warri, but on their way, the operatives were ambushed by hoodlums suspected to be members of the gang in a bid to rescue the arrested suspects, engaged them in a fierce gun duel which the police responded. In the ensuing gun duel, the operatives successfully subdued and repelled the attackers. Two police officers sustained gunshot injuries, however, the four suspects in a bid to escape ran into the crossfire and sustained serious gunshot injuries.

“They were taken to the general hospital in Kwale where they were certified dead by the doctor on duty. When the area was combed, a corpse suspected to be one of the attackers was recovered. Two (2) defaced AK-47 rifles, four (4) magazines, (26) twenty-six rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and (47) forty-seven empty shells of 7.62mm ammunition were also recovered.

“The CP, while applauding the gallantry exhibited by the policemen, also commended the collaboration of members of the public with the command thus far and appealed for more cooperation. Hence, anyone with information that will help trace the fleeing suspects, should please contact the Police Public Relations Office.”

