Police kill 3 robbers in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have killed three suspected armed robbers in a gun duel in the Ugborikoko/Giwa-Amu area on Airport Road in Warri.

DSP Bright Edafe, the command’s spokesman, told newsmen on Sunday that the suspects who were fatally wounded died while they were being taken to the hospital, and that other members of the gang escaped with bullet injuries.

He said the hoodlums operated in an unregistered black Toyota Corolla and that items recovered from them included one locally fabricated gun, two cartridges, the Toyota Corolla and eight different vehicle keys.

