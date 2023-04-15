Police kill 3 kidnappers in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Police Command has said three suspected notorious kidnappers terrorising the residents of Sabon Gidan, in Lafia East Development Area of the state, have…

Nasarawa State Police Command has said three suspected notorious kidnappers terrorising the residents of Sabon Gidan, in Lafia East Development Area of the state, have been killed.

In a statement on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, the command also rescued a victim.

The statement read, “On 13/4/2023, information was received that suspected kidnappers blocked Assakio-Sabon gida road in Lafia East Development Area of Lafia LGA and kidnapped one Ezekiel Luka ‘m’ of Taraba state.

“Reacting to the unsavoury development, police operatives attached to Assakio Division, led by SP Ekoja Elaigu, launched a manhunt for the abductors.

“Consequently, on 14/4/2023 at about 1400hrs, the police operatives came in contact with the kidnappers where a gun duel ensued.

“Bowing to the superior firepower of the operatives, three (3) suspected kidnappers were neutralized, the victim was rescued unhurt, one kidnapper (Friday Orshio of Gidan Adamu, Assakio, Lafia East development Area) was arrested and one locally fabricated revolver gun and seven rounds of 6.72mm ammunition were recovered from the suspects as exhibit.”

The police spokesperson stated that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Maiyaki Baba, commended the officers and charged them to sustain the tempo to rid the state of criminals.