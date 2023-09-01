Police intercept truck loaded with Indian hemp in Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has intercepted a truck loaded with dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, in the Kwata area of Jos South…

The Plateau State Police Command has intercepted a truck loaded with dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, in the Kwata area of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Okoro Julius, while parading the suspects said the arrest was made following a tip up by an informant.

He said that on receipt of the information, the command quickly mobilised its men to the scene.

The commissioner further said the suspects, vehicles, and exhibits are currently in police custody, adding that efforts were being intensified to apprehend the fleeing suspects as investigation continues.

