Police Inspector who ‘Attempted to Murder Colleague’ arrested in Kaduna

Moses Paul, a Police Inspector, has been apprehended in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Area of Kaduna State, following allegation of attempting to strangle his fellow officer on duty.

Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, Mohammed Jalige, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday.

The statement was issued after a video went viral on social media. In the footage, it was alleged that a police officer involved in a series of killings had been arrested.

To counter misinformation, the Police Command clarified the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Inspector Paul.

According to DSP Jalige, a distressing incident occurred on June 16, 2023, at around 19:30 hours at the Police Mobile Force base of 62 Squadron Kafanchan, Kaduna.

He said Inspector Moses Paul allegedly attempted to kill his duty partner, Inspector Simnawa Paul, by strangling him with a rope.

“Fortunately, Simnawa’s cries caught the attention of two other police officers who came to his rescue,” he said.

He explained that Preliminary investigations suggest that the primary motive behind the incident was an attempt to seize Inspector Simnawa Paul’s rifle.

“The full-scale investigation will determine the remote cause of action, and the culprit will face both disciplinary and legal proceedings,” he said.

